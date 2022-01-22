Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $781.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 781 ($10.66) and traded as low as GBX 781 ($10.66). Renew shares last traded at GBX 792 ($10.81), with a volume of 54,665 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNWH shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.51) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.28) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 775 ($10.57).

The stock has a market cap of £609.61 million and a PE ratio of 20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 810.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 781.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 11.17 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

