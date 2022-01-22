Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.81. 384,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,205. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
