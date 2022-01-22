Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.81. 384,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,205. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

