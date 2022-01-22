Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $166,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

RSG opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

