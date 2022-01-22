Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

BDN opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after buying an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.