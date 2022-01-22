Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 190,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $4,132,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

