Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $9.21 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

