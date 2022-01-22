Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.
Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $9.21 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.
