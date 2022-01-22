Research Analysts Set Expectations for Excellon Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

EXN opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$31.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

