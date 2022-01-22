Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $24.29. 990,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

