Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,157,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,893.3 days.

Resona stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

