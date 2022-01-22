Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,157,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,893.3 days.
Resona stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.71.
Resona Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.