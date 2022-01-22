Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $65,813.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00087545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018020 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000220 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

