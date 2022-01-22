Riskified Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 25th (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified’s (NYSE:RSKD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Riskified had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $367,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.