RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $15.00

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.00.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 9.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. RocketLab has a twelve month low of 8.95 and a twelve month high of 21.34.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

