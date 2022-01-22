Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kore Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE:KORE opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88. Kore Group has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

