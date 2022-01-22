Royal Bank of Canada Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $112.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. Comerica has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Comerica by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Comerica by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

