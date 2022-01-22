Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

