Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of 8X8 worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,053 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8X8 stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

