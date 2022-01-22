Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,531 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of WD-40 worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $228.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.62. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.