Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RYAAY. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Ryanair stock opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ryanair has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $127.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.98.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

