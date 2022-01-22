Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Raised to €21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Friday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

