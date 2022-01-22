Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryerson in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $808.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 43.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

