SAFE2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.65 or 0.06838164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,642.10 or 1.00052117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

