Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,317 ($17.97). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,237 ($16.88), with a volume of 975,721 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,470 ($20.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,346.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,185.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.80), for a total value of £149,154.72 ($203,513.06).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

