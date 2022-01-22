Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFRY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.50.

SAFRY opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. Safran has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

