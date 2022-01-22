Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 50,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 44,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$42.14 million and a PE ratio of -71.25.

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

