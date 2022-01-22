Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.46 ($36.89).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR:SZG traded down €1.66 ($1.89) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €33.26 ($37.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.97 and a 200-day moving average of €30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €20.41 ($23.19) and a 52-week high of €37.12 ($42.18).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.