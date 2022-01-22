San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 100.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:SJT opened at $6.59 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

