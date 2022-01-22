Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €41.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.45 ($49.37).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

