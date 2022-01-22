Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) & Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Critical Contrast

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -115.42% -41.27% -28.43% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A

10.0% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 3.45 -$15.82 million ($1.10) -2.20 Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ekso Bionics and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

