Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,323.06

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,323.06 ($18.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,436 ($19.59). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,425 ($19.44), with a volume of 118,504 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.06.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

