Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,153 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 165,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $16,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after buying an additional 114,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.