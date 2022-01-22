Scotia Capital Inc. Has $11.24 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Airbnb stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $164.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.