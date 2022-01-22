Scotia Capital Inc. Has $20.77 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $694.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

