Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.98 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

