Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,129 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of TransAlta worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after buying an additional 3,316,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 45.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 617.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 616,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TransAlta by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 571,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

