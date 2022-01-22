Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$44.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.42.

Shares of FM opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

