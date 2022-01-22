Scotiabank Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$156.80.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE:CP opened at C$93.98 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$93.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.34. The firm has a market cap of C$87.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.1700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.