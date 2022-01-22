Scry.info 24-Hour Volume Tops $39,966.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $39,966.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.