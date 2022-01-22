SEA (NYSE:SE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SE. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.36.

NYSE:SE opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day moving average of $290.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 1-year low of $153.21 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

