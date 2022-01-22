Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRY. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. Berry has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Berry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry by 24.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

