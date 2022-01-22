Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stepan in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.30. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $113.67 on Thursday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

