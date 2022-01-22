Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($3.34) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.42). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

GOL opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

