Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.83

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.83 and traded as low as $20.38. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 23,817 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Sekisui House Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.