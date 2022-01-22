Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.00

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 57674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $504.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. On average, analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,849,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,951,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

