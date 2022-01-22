Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $189.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.36. 500,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,618. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $2,523,409 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Semtech by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

