Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 4.65 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 4.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Senex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:VPTOF opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Senex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

