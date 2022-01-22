Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.44. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

