Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,462,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

