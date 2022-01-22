Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,793.03

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,793.03 ($38.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,927 ($39.94). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,896 ($39.51), with a volume of 373,686 shares.

SVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($39.57) to GBX 3,100 ($42.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.48) to GBX 2,675 ($36.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The firm has a market cap of £7.25 billion and a PE ratio of -100.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,892.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,793.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.54%.

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

