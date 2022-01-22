SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 15,582 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 94,976.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

