SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $275,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 99.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 287,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 over the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $42.25 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $852.39 million, a P/E ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

